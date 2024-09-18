Anatomy of Lies: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Documentary About Grey’s Anatomy Writer

Anatomy of Lies is headed to Peacock. The new documentary will show the shocking story behind the writer of one of television’s most popular medical dramas. Three episodes were filmed for the new documentary.

Elisabeth Finch helped turn ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy into one of television’s most popular series, but no one knew the lies she told about her life behind the scenes.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Premiering October 15 on Peacock, Anatomy of Lies reveals the rise and fall of Grey’s Anatomy star writer Elisabeth Finch, whose jaw-dropping lies fooled Hollywood for years, and became fodder for many high-profile episodes of Grey’s. The story is told by some of her closest contacts, many speaking for the first time. Originally reported in the Vanity Fair article “Scene Stealer,” the docuseries reveals how Finch, a master of manipulation, saved her best fiction for her own life story and exploited the empathy of those around her. Her final mark was trauma survivor Jennifer Beyer, who entrusted Finch with her deepest secrets. But as Beyer uncovers the web of lies that deceived Hollywood for years, she faces a daunting challenge: can she reclaim the narrative from a convincing storyteller who showed no signs of stopping? Anatomy of Lies is directed and executive produced by Evgenia Peretz and David Schisgall. It is produced by Vanity Fair Studios and Dorothy St. Vicki Cooper, Melanie Archer and Julia Nottingham of Dorothy St. Pictures; Helen Estabrook, Sarah Amos, Claire Howorth and Samantha Smith of Vanity Fair Studios serve as the executive producers.”

The trailer for Anatomy of Lies is below.

