Twisted Metal: Peacock Previews Live-Action Comedy Series, Based on Playstation Game

Twisted Metal is coming soon to Peacock, and the streaming service has released a new preview and first-look photos for the live-action comedy series based on the popular Playstation video game. The series arrives on July 27th.

Starring Anthony Mackie (above, left), Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, Joe Seanoa, the series follows a man (Mackie) as he tries to deliver a mysterious package through a post-apocalyptic wasteland while being chased by an insane clown.

Guest stars for the 10-episode series include Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

More photos and a new teaser for Twisted Metal are below.

