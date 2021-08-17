Field of Dreams: Peacock Orders Series from Mike Schur, Based on Kevin Costner Movie

Field of Dreams is coming back to the screen. Peacock has ordered a new series based on the popular Kevin Costner film only days after a Field of Dreams baseball game was played in Iowa between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. The broadcast on FOX was the most-watched MLB game on television since 2005. Michael Schur is behind the series.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Peacock announced today a straight-to-series-order for FIELD OF DREAMS from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series will be executive produced by Michael Schur (Fremulon), Lawrence Gordon (The Gordon Company), David Miner and Morgan Sackett. Schur will also write the series. Based on Universal Pictures’ Academy Award(R)-nominated film Field of Dreams, the series will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved. “Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.” “Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.” FIELD OF DREAMS marks another project that Peacock has with Schur, following the critically acclaimed comedy RUTHERFORD FALLS also from Sierra Teller Ornelas and Ed Helms that was recently picked up for a second season.”

