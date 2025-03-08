Beyond the Gates: 2024-25 TV Ratings (updated 3/8/2025)

At one time, all of the major networks had multiple soap operas airing in daytime. In more recent years, most of those venerable dramas were cancelled and the remaining few seemed to be fighting for survival every year. Then, in 2024, CBS announced the launch of a new soap opera, Beyond the Gates. It’s the first network soap to feature a predominately Black cast since Generations debuted in 1989 and ran for two seasons. Is Beyond the Gates here to stay, or will it also be cancelled after a short run? Stay tuned.

Premiering on CBS on February 24, 2025, Beyond the Gates was created by Michele Val Jean and is set in a gated community in an affluent community in Maryland, just outside of Washington, DC. The powerful and prestigious multi-generational Dupree family is at the center of the story. The series’ cast includes Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnée Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Maurice Johnson, Brandon Claybon, Colby Muhammad, Sean Freeman, Mike Manning, Jaden Lucas Miller, Najah Jackson, Arielle Prepetit, RhonniRose Mantilla, Timon Kyle Durrett, Jibre Hordges, Marquita Goings, Lauren Buglioli, Jason Graham, Trisha Mann-Grant, Ambyr Michelle, Jen Jacob, Ellie Wang, Ben Gavin, Jon Lindstrom, Destiny Love, Cady McClain, Maurice P. Kerry, and Alex Alegria.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

What do you think? Have you checked out the Beyond the Gates TV series? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS?