The Young and the Restless: 2019-20 Ratings (updated 3/9/20)

In the past couple of years, fans of The Young and the Restless didn’t have to worry that the series would be cancelled because, in June of 2017, the soap was renewed for three more seasons. This, season 47, is the last season on that renewal. Could this be the end of the show? Could CBS possibly cancel the highest-rated remaining soap opera? Will the CBS execs renew this soap again? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

Premiering on CBS on March 26th of 1973, The Young and the Restless follows the romances, hopes, and fears of the residents of Midwestern metropolis Genoa City. The large cast includes Peter Bergman, Eric Braeden, Sasha Calle, Sharon Case, Melissa Claire Egan, Daniel Goddard, Camryn Grimes, Amelia Heinle, Bryton James, Hunter King, Christian LeBlanc, Kate Linder, Michael Mealor, Joshua Morrow, Melody Thomas Scott, Jason Thompson, and Jordi Vilasuso.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available. You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

For comparisons: The 2018-19 season of The Young and the Restless averaged a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 4.07 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

*1/30/20 update: CBS has renewed The Young and the Restless for your more seasons.