The Bold and the Beautiful: 2024-25 TV Season Ratings (updated 3/8/2025)

In 2022, CBS renewed The Bold and the Beautiful for two more seasons. Last year, the network renewed this serial for just one year and has now introduced a new soap in daytime, Beyond the Gates. Could CBS be planning to replace B&B if the new daytime drama performs well enough in the ratings? Could this end up being the end for this soap? Stay tuned.

Premiering on CBS on March 23rd in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around the Forrester family and their fashion house, Forrester Creations, in Los Angeles. The daytime drama’s cast includes Matthew Atkinson, Kimberlin Brown, Rebecca Budig, Scott Clifton, Delon de Metz, Don Diamont, Laneya Grace, Murielle Hilaire, Joshua Hoffman, Sean Kanan, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Crew J Morrow, Annika Noelle, Tanner Novlan, Romy Park, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Heather Tom, Diamond White, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, and Lisa Yamada. Recurring players include Jamison Belushi, Ashleigh Brewer, Dick Christie, Jennifer Gareis, Ashley Jones, Ted King, Dan Martin, Naomi Matsuda, Sophia Paras McKinlay, Alley Mills, Henry Joseph Samiri, and Aaron D. Spears.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: The 2023-24 season of The Bold and the Beautiful averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 2.87 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

What do you think? Do you still like The Bold and the Beautiful TV series? Would you like to see it cancelled or renewed for a 39th season?