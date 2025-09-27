Star Wars: Visions: Season Three Trailer Released for Disney+ Anthology Series

Star Wars: Visions is returning to Disney+ next month with its third season, and viewers are getting a look at what is ahead on the animated anthology series. The streaming service has released a new trailer.

Anna Sawai, Freddie Highmore, George Takei, Harvey Guillén, Jodie Turner-Smith, Judith Light, Simu Liu, Stephanie Hsu, and Steve Buscemi are featured as the voice cast for this third installment of the anthology series.

Disney+ revealed the following about the series’ return:

“Star Wars: Visions” will return to Disney+ for a third instalment on October 29, 2025. The English dubbed trailer is now available to download and share. The award-winning anthology of animated short films celebrates the mythology of Star Wars through unique cultural lenses. “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 3 features nine shorts from nine different anime studios – david production, Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA, Kinema citrus Co., Polygon Pictures, Production I.G, Project Studio Q, TRIGGER, WIT STUDIO – to further demonstrate the diversity and creativity of Japanese animation. Volume 1 of “Star Wars: Visions,” which premiered in 2021, received an Emmy(R) nomination for the short, “The Duel.” The Emmy, Lumière, and Annie Award-winning second volume was released in 2023 and featured shorts by global animation studios, including Aardman, Cartoon Saloon, Triggerfish, and Punkrobot. With Volume 3, the animated anthology returns to where it all began with nine shorts from nine different anime studios to further demonstrate the diversity and creativity of Japanese animation. The executive producers for “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 3 are James Waugh, Josh Rimes, and Jacqui Lopez. The co-executive producer is Justin Leach, and the producers are Flannery Huntley and Kanako Shirasaki.

The trailer for season three is below.

