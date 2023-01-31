Network: Disney+

Episodes: 16 (hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: June 25, 2021 — December 7, 2022

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, and Marta Kessler.

TV show description:

A fantasy series, The Mysterious Benedict Society is based on a series of children’s books by Trenton Lee Stewart.

The story revolves around four young and gifted orphans — kind-hearted Reynard “Reynie” Muldoon (Inscho), circus performer Kate Wetherall (DeOliveira), wild-card Constance Contriare (Kessler), and quiz show champion George “Sticky” Washington (Carr).

After winning a scholarship competition, the children are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict (Hale) for a dangerous mission — to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency.

Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain (Hale) appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” must devise a plan to defeat him.

Series Finale:

Episode #16 — A Two-Way Street

After escaping Dr. Curtain’s compound, the Society retreats to Number Two’s family home in Luxembourg, where she reconnects with her mother and siblings. The kids scramble to rebuild the Worldview Wash but are interrupted by news of a group of Greys in the village nearby – they are out of time! The Society quickly comes up with defensive measures while Mr. Benedict and Dr. Curtain hash things out once and for all. After a final confrontation, the Society comes together to help one of their own.

First aired: December 7, 2022.

