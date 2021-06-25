Menu

The Mysterious Benedict Society TV show on Disney+: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Can the orphans stop their adversary in the first season of The Mysterious Benedict Society TV show on Disney+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Mysterious Benedict Society is cancelled or renewed for season two. Disney+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society here.

A Disney+ fantasy series, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, and Marta Kessler. The story revolves around four young and gifted orphans — kind-hearted Reynard “Reynie” Muldoon (Inscho), circus performer Kate Wetherall (DeOliveira), wild-card Constance Contriare (Kessler), and quiz show champion George “Sticky” Washington (Carr). After winning a scholarship competition, the children are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict (Hale) for a dangerous mission — to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. However, the orphans soon learn things aren’t as they seem.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Mysterious Benedict Society on Disney+ should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




