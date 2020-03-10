Menu

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 11? Has the HBO Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Curb Your Enthusiasm TV Show on HBO: canceled or renewed for season 11?

(HBO)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show on HBOIs this the end for Larry? Has the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Curb Your Enthusiasm, season 11. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, Curb Your Enthusiasm is a semi-autobiographical comedy series and stars co-creator Larry David as a fictionalized version of himself. The cast also includes Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, and J.B. Smoove. Guests this season include Jeff Tweedy and Saverio Guerra. In the 10th season, Larry kicks off the new year with new rival Mocha Joe, gets roped into lunch plans, has a misunderstanding with a caterer, and gives Susie an extravagant gift.
 

Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm averages a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 637,000 viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 54% in the demo and down by 37% in viewership. Find out how Curb Your Enthusiasm stacks up against other HBO TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 10, 2020, Curb Your Enthusiasm has not been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Curb Your Enthusiasm for season 11? The cable channel has maintained that, as long as David wants to make additional seasons, HBO will take them. Is David on board for season 11? We’ll have to wait and see. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Curb Your Enthusiasm cancellation or renewal news.
 

Maya
Reader
Maya

I hope Curb Your Enthusiasm will have a season 11.

January 23, 2020 12:55 am
