Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 11 Premiere Teased by HBO (Watch)

Curb Your Enthusiasm fans do not have long to wait for the return of the comedy series. The series will return at the end of October, and a trailer has also been released for the series. Larry David, Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis star in the comedy series.

HBO revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“The Emmy(R) and Golden Globe-winning comedy series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, starring Larry David, returns for its ten-episode, eleventh season SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24 (10:40-11:20 p.m. ET/PT), with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET. Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and presenting 100 episodes to date, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The series also stars Susie Essman (Broad City), Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders), Ted Danson (The Good Place) and Richard Lewis (Anything But Love). The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go. Season eleven credits: CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM is created by Larry David; executive producers, Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer; co-executive producer, Laura Streicher; consulting producers, Jon Hayman, Steve Leff.

Check out a trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 below.

