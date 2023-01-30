The Mysterious Benedict Society: Cancelled by Disney+; No Season Three for Mystery Adventure Series

The Mysterious Benedict Society is not returning for a third season. Disney+ has cancelled the mystery adventure series, according to Phil Hay, one of the series creators. The last episode of the series was released on December 7th.

Starring Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, and Marta Kessler, the series was based on the books by Trenton Lee Stewart. The story follows four young and gifted orphans recruited on a mission to save the world after winning a competition.

Hay posted about the show’s cancellation on Twitter.

Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY’s journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets- so proud of what we made! (1/3 ) — Phil Hay (@phillycarly) January 29, 2023

So grateful to every one of you who who made a place for our show in your home & heart. From author @TrentonLeeStew1 to geniusii @MrTonyHale & @kristenschaaled to our partners @toddzer1 & @DSwim & writers to the kids, their families, 20th, D+, our whole cast & crew ..(2/3) — Phil Hay (@phillycarly) January 29, 2023

You made it wonderful and we loved every minute. The beauty of streaming is that the show lives on Disney+ and you can find it whenever you want to visit. Spoiler alert for how the story ends: the kids stay friends forever. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Phil Hay (@phillycarly) January 29, 2023

What do you think? Did you watch The Mysterious Benedict Society? Did you want a third season of the Disney+ series?