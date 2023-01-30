Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Cancelled by Disney+; No Season Three for Mystery Adventure Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Mysterious Benedict Society TV Show on Disney+: canceled or renewed?

The Mysterious Benedict Society is not returning for a third season. Disney+ has cancelled the mystery adventure series, according to Phil Hay, one of the series creators. The last episode of the series was released on December 7th.

Starring Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, and Marta Kessler, the series was based on the books by Trenton Lee Stewart. The story follows four young and gifted orphans recruited on a mission to save the world after winning a competition.

Hay posted about the show’s cancellation on Twitter.

What do you think? Did you watch The Mysterious Benedict Society? Did you want a third season of the Disney+ series?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x