Ms. Marvel: Season Two? Has the Disney+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, the Ms. Marvel TV show revolves around a character that first appeared in Marvel comics in 2013. The show stars Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight. The story revolves around Kamala Khan (Vellani), a 16-year-old Muslim-American who’s growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious writer of fan-fiction, Kamala is a superhero and Avengers megafan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. Kamala struggles to fit in at school and sometimes, even in her own home. Things change when she gains superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Kamala gains the ability to harness cosmic energy and create constructs from a magical bangle.



As of June 9, 2022, Ms. Marvel has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Disney+ cancel or renew Ms. Marvel for season two? It’s well-known that this show is a precursor to the 2023 feature film, The Marvels. While most Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV shows conclude after one season, it’s possible that this one could return. A filming wrap gift for the cast and crew featured the show’s logo along with text that reads “Season 1”. That could be an indication that there are plans for a second season. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Ms. Marvel cancellation or renewal news.



