Doogie Kamealoha, MD: Season Two? Has the Disney+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, the Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. TV show is inspired by the 1989-93 Doogie Howser, M.D. series. The reboot stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman with Alex Aiono and Ronny Chieng in recurring roles. Set in modern-day Hawai’i, the story follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old prodigy who juggles a budding medical career with life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.



As of September 9, 2021, Doogie Kamealoha, MD has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

It is difficult to predict whether Disney+ will cancel or renew Doogie Kamealoha, MD for season two unless they decide to publicize viewership. Since Disney+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later, it comes down to production costs versus viewership numbers. This show is based on an existing property and fits well with the Disney brand, so I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Doogie Kamealoha, MD cancellation or renewal news.



