Doogie Kamealoha, MD: Season Two? EP Shares Hopes for Future of Disney+ Reboot Series

Doogie Kamealoha MD has wrapped its first season on Disney+, and fans are waiting to see if the reboot series will return for a second season. The series has not been renewed yet, but the executive producer is hopeful it will be brought back for more.

Executive producer Kourtney Kang spoke about the possibility of a second season of Doogie Kamealoha MD on the streaming service, per TV Insider:

“We hope to do many more seasons, and this was in hopes of setting us up for that. But I think what you’re responding to as well is we wanted to tie the first season up in a bow. To us, it’s really been about Lahela’s independence and her as a young woman figuring out who she is. My hope is that it’s a relatable struggle, even for the adults watching, because we’re all trying to manage our time and our relationships and work-life and figuring those things out. The season started with her mad that Mom won’t give her the car and then it ends with her really stepping into her own independence and really figuring out who she is.”

If the Disney+ series is renewed, Kang is hoping that the original Doogie, Neil Patrick Harris, will come to Hawaii to make an appearance on the series.

What do you think? Do you want another season of Doogie Kamealoha MD on Disney+?