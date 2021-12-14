Diary of a Future President: Cancelled; No Season Three for Disney+ TV Series

Diary of a Future President has come to an early end. It’s been revealed that Disney+ has cancelled the coming-of-age TV show so, there won’t be a third season. The second season of 10 episodes was released on August 18th.

A comedy-drama series, Diary of a Future President stars Tess Romero, Gina Rodriguez, Selenis Leyva, Charlie Bushnell, and Michael Weaver, with Jessica Marie Garcia, Carmina Garay, Sanai Victoria, Harmeet Pandey, Brandon Severs, and Nathan Arenas in recurring roles. The TV show unfolds the origin story of a future leader. Told via the narration of the diary of Elena Cañero-Reed (Romero), a 12-year-old Cuban American girl, the series follows her journey through the ups and downs of middle school. This sets her on the path to becoming the President of the United States. Season two follows Elena as she enters seventh grade.

The show is loosely based on the life of creator/executive producer Ilana Peña. She broke the news of the series’ cancellation via Twitter. Peña wrote “Just found out that #DiaryofaFuturePresident is not moving forward with a season 3 at Disney+. Of course, we would love to continue telling this story, but I am filled with so much gratitude for the 2 seasons that we did get to make. Thank you to our unbelievable cast, and incredible crew, and passionate fans that made it possible for us to bring the Cañero-Reed family to life (half of which we did during a global pandemic). There’s so much I want to say about how this experience changed me, but Elena would say it better. She said all of it better. I made this show for my younger self, and I hope I made her proud.”

ahh so sweet i love this and these people #diaryofafuturepresident https://t.co/O8WXkmkD1V — ilana peña (@ilanacubana) December 14, 2021

Our hearts are broken 💔 thank you @ilanacubana for making this beautiful show and for having me on this incredible journey #DiaryOfAFuturePresident https://t.co/IqSIBIrYQ0 — Jessica Marie Garcia (@JessMarieGarcia) December 13, 2021

What do you think? Have you seen Diary of a Future President? Would you have watched season three on Disney+?