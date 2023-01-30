Money Court: No Season Three; CNBC Cancels Kevin O’Leary and Bethenny Frankel Series

Money Court has been cancelled by CNBC, so there won’t be a third season of the series starring Kevin O’Leary and Bethenny Frankel. The cancellation comes only a month after season two finished airing, on December 28th.

Per Deadline, CNBC is moving away from airing original primetime series. Reruns of Shark Tank and Undercover Boss, as well as some business documentaries, will fill the schedule. Due to this shift in programming, Denise Contis & Timothy Kuryak are exiting their positions with the channel. The news comes only days after CNBC’s cancellation of Jay Leno’s Garage.

In the Money Court series, Frankel and O’Leary give their thoughts on “high-stakes financial disputes commonly faced by many small and expanding businesses and chart a path forward.”

The following was revealed about the series in a press release.

Whether it’s estranged partners battling over a deal gone sour, friends and business partners disagreeing over pricing strategy, or partners with different visions for their future, what all the cases have in common are high stakes, real money, and an agreement by the participants to abide by Kevin and Bethenny’s ruling. Together, they’ll carefully consider all sides of a case, examine all relevant information, and ultimately come up with a strategic solution to set the business on the right path.

