The Profit: Season Eight of Marcus Lemonis Series Coming to CNBC

A new season of The Profit is coming soon to CNBC. Season eight of the Marcus Lemonis business series will arrive next week.

CNBC revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“CNBC’s The Profit featuring serial entrepreneur and investor Marcus Lemonis returns for season eight on Tuesday, August 10th at 10pm ET/PT. Lemonis is back putting his own money on the line to try to help small businesses across the country and he has never been more invested. This season, Lemonis visits eight businesses each facing different and unique challenges during these unprecedented times. With his 3P’s principle – People, Process, Product – Lemonis evaluates each business and charts a path forward. In the August 10th premiere episode, Lemonis faces one of his biggest challenges to date when he visits a family business in Utah that is drowning in debt. With his help, the family will need to become a hive of activity to turn their fortunes around. When Marcus Lemonis isn’t running his multi-billion-dollar company, Camping World, he advises struggling entrepreneurs who need help rebooting their business. Using his years of experience and often investing his own money, Lemonis empowers the business owners to find innovative ways to rescue or grow their company. The Profit is produced for CNBC by Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola and Marcus Lemonis serving as executive producers. Adam Barry is the executive producer for CNBC.”

