Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis: CNBC Reveals New Series Launch

Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis is coming to CNBC in December. The series, hosted by Marcus Lemonis, will take viewers to iconic streets around the country that are the center of business. Stories about entrepreneurs from these streets will be the focus of the series.

CNBC revealed more about Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis in a press release. Check that out below.

“CNBC today announced a new primetime original series Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis from the Emmy-Award(R) winning producers of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” highlighting the stories of the entrepreneurs and the unique business cultures that define America’s most iconic streets. In the five-episode series premiering Tuesday, December 29 at 10pm ET/PT, CEO, entrepreneur and host of CNBC’s The Profit Lemonis travels across the country, pulling back the curtain on the most renowned and influential streets that fuel America’s most vital business cultures. From diamond dealing on Manhattan’s 47th Street, to country music on Nashville’s Music Row, to the marijuana industry on Denver’s Green Mile, Lemonis shares the stories of those determined to make it in America.

“I love all aspects of business, but the most intriguing part to me is the people,” said Lemonis. “Normally, I invest in business, but I’ve always said we need to ‘bet on humanity,’ and in this show I was able to peel back the layers of some of these iconic streets in business and understand how the people behind them have kept them running so successfully for generations. From Little Havana to Harbor Drive, there are some incredible stories and we get to show viewers the importance of how people can build dreams together.”

Filmed prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis features unprecedented access to the men and women who ply their trades on these streets every single day – the small business owners, innovators, old-school craftspeople, hustlers and industry power players. Lemonis reveals who’s got what it takes to thrive in an ever-changing economic landscape.

Iconic Streets (in air order):

· Diamond District (New York, NY) – the 24-billion-dollar block on 47th Street in New York City

· Music Row (Nashville, TN) – an unassuming Nashville street that is at the heart of America’s multi-billion-dollar country music industry

· Calle Ocho (Miami, FL) – Little Havana, the booming capital of Cuban-American culture in Miami

· Harbor Drive (San Diego, CA) – the heart of the city’s emerging “blue economy” – an under-the-radar economic sector worth 1.5 trillion dollars worldwide

· The Green Mile (Denver, CO) – home of the original “Great Green Experiment” in legal marijuana”