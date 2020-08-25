The News with Shepard Smith: CNBC Sets Series Premiere of Weeknight Newscast

Shepard Smith is headed to CNBC. The anchor is ready for a new newscast airing weeknights on CNBC. Smith used to air a daily newscast on FOX News until 2019.

CNBC revealed more about Smith’s new show, The News with Shepard Smith, in a press release. Check that out below.

“CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced The News with Shepard Smith will premiere on Wednesday, September 30th at 7pm ET. The live, one-hour program will broadcast each weeknight from CNBC’s Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. with encore presentations of the newscast airing at 12am ET and 4am ET. Sanford Cannold will serve as Senior Executive Producer and Sally Ramirez will join the network as Executive Producer.

The News with Shepard Smith is CNBC’s nightly newscast providing deep, non-partisan coverage and perspective on the day’s most important stories. Featuring on-the-ground reporting from around the globe, The News with Shepard Smith will go beyond the headlines to give its viewers sharp context into the world around them in real-time. The program will be punctuated by compelling images and expert guests – all pulled together by Shepard Smith’s trademark devotion to speed, accuracy and the trust of his audience.

“The News with Shepard Smith will deliver the day’s news that goes well beyond headlines and political punditry,” said Dan Colarusso, CNBC’s Senior Vice President of Business News. “We are going to tell stories and show images that make sense of an increasingly complicated world.”

“In my more than 30 years in journalism, there has never been a better or more critical time to launch a non-partisan, fact-based evening newscast,” said Shepard Smith. “From the ongoing pandemic to the election and the economy, the mission of this program is to cover the most important news of the day with depth and clarity. Each night, we will be bold, we will be direct and we will deliver the truth to our viewers.”

Shepard Smith joined CNBC in July 2020 and was named CNBC’s Chief General News Anchor and Chief Breaking General News Anchor as well as Executive Editor of The News with Shepard Smith. Previously, he served as an anchor for 23 years at Fox News Channel.”