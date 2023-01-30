Dead Day: Peacock Cancels Order for Supernatural Series from Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson

Dead Day is not headed to Peacock after all. The streaming service has canceled its order for the supernatural series from Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson. The series was an adaptation of the comic by the same, and it was given a straight-to-series order in January 2022.

Plec and Williamson were set to act as writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners on the series. Per Variety, Universal Television plans to shop the series to other outlets.

The following was revealed about the plot of the potential series:

“Per the official logline, “Dead Day” follows “an ensemble of characters as they navigate the annual ‘dead day,’ when for one night the dead come back to complete unfinished business, be that to celebrate a night back on earth or to torment the living.”

The cancellation of Dead Day comes not long after Plec’s Vampire Academy series was canceled after only one season on the streaming service.

What do you think? Did you plan to watch Dead Day on Peacock? Do you want to see the series land elsewhere?