Field of Dreams: Peacock Cancels Reboot Series Order, Universal Seeking New Outlet

The Field of Dreams reboot is not moving forward at Peacock. The streaming service ordered the series in August but has now cancelled the project.

However, the series may still come to television. Universal Television is seeking another home for the series. It’s based on the 1989 Kevin Costner film of the same name. The movie is based on W. P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel, Shoeless Joe.

Per The Wrap, the series is being written by Michael Schur (The Office, The Good Place) and is described as “a loose retelling of the feature film, which starred Costner as Ray Kinsella, a farmer in Iowa who, encouraged by an unknown, ethereal voice, builds a baseball diamond in the middle of his cornfield.”

What do you think? Did you plan to watch the Field of Dreams reboot series? Do you hope the series finds another home?