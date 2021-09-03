Menu

Queer as Folk: Ryan O’Connell and More Join Peacock Reboot Series

by Regina Avalos,

Queer as Folk is coming soon to Peacock, and the reboot has added a number of additions to the cast, including Ryan O’Connell. Fin Argus, Candace Grace, Jesse James Keitel, Johnny Sibilly, and Devin Way are also joining the series, which is a reboot of the UK version of the series from Russell T. Davies.

Peacock revealed more about the cast additions in a press release.

“Ryan O’Connell (he/him) (Special, Will & Grace) will play a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence.

Fin Argus (he/him/they/them) (Clouds, The Gifted) will play a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies his lack of real world experience.

Candace Grace (they/them) (Acts of Crime) will play a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood.

Johnny Sibilly (he/him) (Hacks, Pose) will play a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems.

Devin Way (he/him) (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19) will play a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community.”

This reboot will be set in New Orleans as it follows a tight-knit group of friends who are living their lives and dealing with a tragedy.

A premiere date for this Queer as Folk reboot will be announced at a later date.

