MacGruber: Peacock Sets Launch Date for SNL Spin-Off Series

MacGruber has its premiere date. Peacock revealed when the spin-off series will arrive when it released a trailer and new details about the series. MacGruber has been in jail for the last decade. The character was first seen in a popular SNL skit.

Starring Billy Zane, Joseph Lee AndersonTimothy V. Murphy, Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Elliott, and Laurence Fishburne, the Peacock series picks up with his release from prison.

MacGruber will arrive on December 16th. Check out the NSFW preview for the series at the link.

