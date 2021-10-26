Killing It: Peacock Reveals Cast for Craig Robinson Comedy Series

Craig Robinson’s series, Killing it, now has its cast. The comedy will now feature Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller in addition to Robinson. The series follows the life of Robinson’s character.

The series was previously untitled. Viewers will see 10 half-hour episodes, which are being filmed in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming comedy series in a press release.

“KILLING IT is a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes. CAST: CRAIG ROBINSON (The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will play Craig, a man who will do anything to make his American Dream come true, even compete in a state-sponsored python hunt.

CLAUDIA O’DOHERTY (Love, Trainwreck) will play Jillian, a down-on-her luck Uber driver who introduces Craig to the bizarre world of snake hunting.

RELL BATTLE (Black-ish, The Good Doctor) will play Isaiah, Craig’s younger brother, whose version of the American Dream is a lot less legal than Craig’s.

SCOTT MACARTHUR (The Mick, Righteous Gemstones) will play Brock, a rival snake hunter and aspiring social media star.

STEPHANIE NOGUERAS (The Good Fight, Switched at Birth) will play Camille, Craig’s ex-wife with whom he uneasily co-parents their pre-teen daughter, Vanessa.

WYATT WALTER (Sons of Thunder) will play Corby, Brock’s teenage son and reluctant cameraman.

JET MILLER (Bethany, Young Dylan) will play Vanessa, Craig’s daughter who idolizes her father, but wants nothing to do with hunting snakes.

A premiere date for this series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you going to check out Killing It on Peacock?