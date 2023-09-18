60 Minutes: Season 56 Ratings



This venerable Sunday night series has been around longer than most TV viewers have been alive. It’s a staple of the network and still draws very good ratings when compared to the rest of the CBS schedule. Could 60 Minutes possibly be cancelled, or is it essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season 57? Stay tuned.

A newsmagazine series, the 60 Minutes TV show was created by Don Hewitt and Bill Leonard in 1968. The longest-running network primetime series features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. Three long-form news stories typically air each episode. The CBS News correspondents and contributors include Sharyn Alfonsi, L. Jon Wertheim, Bill Whitaker, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega, and Anderson Cooper.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 55 of 60 Minutes on CBS averaged a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.25 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



