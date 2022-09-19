60 Minutes: Season 55 Ratings (2022-23)



It’s crazy to think that one of the most-watched shows on television has been on the air for more than half a century. 60 Minutes has been a staple of CBS’ Sunday night schedule for longer than many viewers have been alive. Could 60 Minutes be cancelled or is it guaranteed to be renewed for season 56? Stay tuned.

A Sunday night newsmagazine, 60 Minutes was created by Don Hewitt and Bill Leonard in 1968. The longest-running series in network primetime, the program features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. Three long-form news stories typically air each episode. The CBS News correspondents and contributors include Sharyn Alfonsi, Anderson Cooper, Seth Doane, Norah O’Donnell, Scott Pelley, Lesley Stahl, L. Jon Wertheim, and Bill Whitaker.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 54 of 60 Minutes on CBS averaged a 0.91 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.36 million viewers.

