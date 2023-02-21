60 Minutes: Season 56; CBS News Series Renewed for 2023-24 Season

The stopwatch still has a lot of “ticks” in it and will be back for Fall 2023. CBS has renewed 60 Minutes for a 56th season.

A news magazine, the 60 Minutes show was created by Don Hewitt and Bill Leonard in 1968. The longest-running series in network primetime, the program features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. Three long-form news stories typically air each episode. The CBS News correspondents and contributors include Sharyn Alfonsi, Anderson Cooper, Seth Doane, Norah O’Donnell, Scott Pelley, Lesley Stahl, L. Jon Wertheim, and Bill Whitaker.

Airing on Sunday nights, the 55th season of 60 Minutes averages a 0.97 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.77 million viewers. Compared to season 54, that’s up by 7% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, which includes delayed viewing, the series picks up just 7% more viewers. However, the venerable series is the network’s most-watched series without them.

Including this series, CBS has renewed 19 of its current shows for the 2023-24 television season — 48 Hours, The Amazing Race, Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, Lingo, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, Survivor, Tough As Nails, and Young Sheldon.

Still up in the air are the fates of Blue Bloods, East New York, and SWAT. We already know that NCIS: Los Angeles has been cancelled.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

What do you think? Do you watch the 60 Minutes TV show regularly? Are you glad to hear that it’s been renewed for a 56th season? Do you think it will ever be cancelled?

