Survivor: Season 45 Renewal; CBS Series Returning for 2023-24

Pack your bags, Jeff! CBS has renewed the Survivor series for a 45th season, which will likely premiere in Fall of 2023. The network typically airs two cycles per broadcast season but CBS hasn’t confirmed a season 46 renewal yet. The 44th season of Survivor debuts on

A competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In the 43rd edition, which aired last fall, 18 new players were relocated to the beautiful islands of Fiji. They formed a society and adapted to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways were split into three tribes — Vesti, Baka, and Coco. In the end, only one player remained to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 43rd season of Survivor averaged a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5 million viewers. Compared to season 41 (which aired in Fall 2021), that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, which includes delayed viewing, the series picked up 34% more viewers.

Including this series, CBS has renewed 19 of its current shows for the 2023-24 television season — 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, Lingo, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, Tough As Nails, and Young Sheldon.

Still up in the air are the fates of Blue Bloods, East New York, and SWAT. We already know that NCIS: Los Angeles has been cancelled.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

What do you think? Have you been regularly watching the Survivor TV series on CBS? Are you planning to watch the upcoming seasons?

