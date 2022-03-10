Survivor: Season 43? Has the CBS Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Survivor TV show continues to be hosted by Jeff Probst. The 42nd edition was once again filmed over the course of 26 days (instead of the traditional 39 days) in Fiji. Split into three teams called VATI Tribe (Green), TAKU Tribe (Orange), and IKA Tribe (Blue), the 18 contestants compete for a $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor. The castaways are Jenny Kim, Chanelle Howell, Lydia Meredith, Mike Turner, Daniel Strunk, Hai Giang, Marya Sherron, Lindsay Dolashewich, Maryanne Oketch, Jackson Fox, Omar Zaheer, Jonathan Young, Drea Wheeler, Tori Meehan, Swati Goel, Rocksroy Bailey, Romeo Escobar, and Zach Wurtenberger.



Season 42 Ratings

The 42nd season of Survivor averages a 0.84 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.96 million viewers. Compared to season 40 (which aired in Spring 2020), that’s down by 43% in the demo and down by 35% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Survivor stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Survivor has been renewed for a 43rd season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Survivor for season 43? The series continues to be a top performer for the network and casting is underway for the 43rd season so, I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Survivor cancellation or renewal news.

3/10/2022 update: Survivor has been renewed for season 43 by CBS.



