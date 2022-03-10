Survivor: Seasons 43 and 44; CBS Reality Show Already Renewed for 2022-23

Host Jeff Probst will be on the go again. CBS has renewed the Survivor TV show for both a 43rd and a 44th cycle which will air during the network’s 2022-23 broadcast season. The 42nd season kicks off tonight.

A reality competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted, as always, by Jeff Probst. The 42nd edition was once again filmed over the course of 26 days (instead of the usual 39) in Fiji. Split into three teams called VATI Tribe (Green), TAKU Tribe (Orange), and IKA Tribe (Blue), the 18 contestants compete for a $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor. The castaways are Jenny Kim, Chanelle Howell, Lydia Meredith, Mike Turner, Daniel Strunk, Hai Giang, Marya Sherron, Lindsay Dolashewich, Maryanne Oketch, Jackson Fox, Omar Zaheer, Jonathan Young, Drea Wheeler, Tori Meehan, Swati Goel, Rocksroy Bailey, Romeo Escobar, and Zach Wurtenberger.

The renewal comes as no surprise. Survivor remains one of the network’s highest-rated unscripted shows and typically airs two cycles each broadcast season. Casting was already underway for season 43 ahead of the announcement.

Today, the network also renewed The Amazing Race and Secret Celebrity Renovation for additional seasons. CBS confirmed that those two shows, as well as Survivor and Tough As Nails (which was renewed back in April 2021), will all be back for the 2022-23 television season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Survivor TV series on CBS? Are you glad to hear that it’s been renewed for two cycles and the 2022-23 season?

