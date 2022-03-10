Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 9, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Eric Stonestreet (host) with Steve Price, Danica McKellar, and Vernon Davis (judges), and Joe Buck (announcer).

TV show description:

A reality competition series, the Domino Masters TV show is hosted by Eric Stonestreet. Steve Price, Danica McKellar, and Vernon Davis judge contestants’ creations.

The series features teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in a domino toppling and chain reaction tournament. Sixteen skilled teams compete against each other in ambitious domino-building challenges with the goal of being crowned the country’s most talented domino topplers.

In each episode, teams are given a bold theme and custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples. The pressure is on as one wrong move could set off a chain reaction that knocks them out of the running.

Throughout the competition, the host and judges encourage the domino aficionados, introduce challenges and watch as the creations are put to the test during nail-biting topples narrated by Topple Announcer Joe Buck. The competing trios who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy, and the grand title of Domino Masters.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Domino Masters TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?