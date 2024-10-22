Elsbeth: Season Two; Michael Emerson to Recur Opposite Wife Carrie Preston in CBS Series

Some big news came out of New York Comic Con for Elsbeth viewers. Michael Emerson (Evil, Person of Interest) is set to join his wife, series star Carrie Preston, on the CBS series in a recurring role. His first appearance will be in the December 12th episode.

The series stars Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson and follows quirky Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston) after she leaves Chicago and moves to New York City to help the police department solve cases.

Deadline revealed that Emerson will play “Judge Milton Crawford, a haughty, soft-spoken and bespectacled man from an old New England family of public servants who sees his place in the nation’s elite as a birthright.”

Elsbeth currently airs on Thursday nights on CBS.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this show? Are you excited to see Emerson on Elsbeth?