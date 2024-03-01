Elsbeth: Season One Ratings

The Good Wife had a successful seven-year run on CBS, and its spin-off, The Good Fight, also ran for six seasons on Paramount+. Now, CBS has introduced another spin-off from Robert King and Michelle King. Will Elsbeth be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A police-procedural comedy-drama series, the Elsbeth TV show is a spin-off of The Good Wife legal and political drama. The series stars Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson. In the first season, Gloria Reuben recurs while Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Linda Lavin, Retta, and Blair Underwood guest star. The story revolves around Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston), an astute but unconventional attorney. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth uses her very unique point of view and personality to make astute observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. She works under Captain C.W. Wagner (Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader. Elsbeth is partnered with Officer Kaya Blanke (Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/1 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Elsbeth TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?