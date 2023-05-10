Elsbeth: CBS Orders Spin-off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight Series (Watch)

Quirky Elsbeth Tascioni is coming to New York and CBS. The network has ordered a new drama series based on the character first introduced in the first season of The Good Wife. Her story continued in The Good Fight spin-off series on Paramount+.

Starring Carrie Preston, the Elsbeth TV series follows astute but unconventional lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston). In the new show, she’s said goodbye to her successful career in Chicago and moved to New York. In the Big Apple, she’ll utilize “her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.” Wendell Pierce also stars as Captain C.W. Wagner, and Carra Patterson stars as Officer Kaya Blanke.

Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins are Elsbeth’s executive producers and Tolins will serve as showrunner. Robert King directed the pilot from a script he wrote with Michelle King. CBS Studios produce the series.

The new series will air on Thursday nights as part of CBS’ 2023-24 season. It’s unclear when the new season will begin airing, given the ongoing WGA strike.

Here’s a trailer, as well as two additional photos.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to checking out the Elsbeth TV series on CBS next season?

