Elsbeth: Season Two — Has the CBS Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

Elsbeth TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Elsbeth TV show on CBSA character from The Good Wife has returned to CBS. Has the Elsbeth TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Elsbeth, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A police-procedural comedy-drama series airing on the CBS television network, the Elsbeth TV show is a spin-off of The Good Wife legal and political drama. The series stars Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson. In the first season, Gloria Reuben recurs, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Linda Lavin, Retta, and Blair Underwood guest star. The story revolves around Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston), an astute but unconventional attorney. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth uses her very unique point of view and personality to make astute observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. She works under Captain C.W. Wagner (Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader. Elsbeth is partnered with Officer Kaya Blanke (Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Elsbeth averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.59 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Elsbeth stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of March 1, 2024, Elsbeth has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Elsbeth for season two? Preston’s character was previously seen on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, two shows that were also created by Robert King and Michelle King. The Kings know how to make good programming and I think CBS will renew this show, even if the ratings aren’t as high as they’d hoped. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Elsbeth cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Elsbeth TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series instead?

