Good Sam: Season Two? Has the CBS Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Do CBS viewers want a medical drama? Has the Good Sam TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Good Sam, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Good Sam TV show stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Omar Maskati, Davi Santos, Wendy Crewson, and Edwin Hodge. In the story, Doctor Sam Griffith (Bush) is a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. The former chief of surgery, her former boss and renowned father, Doctor Rob “Griff” Griffith (Isaacs), had fallen into a coma. When Griff wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged his daughter’s stellar talent. As Griff defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Good Sam averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.72 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Good Sam stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 7, 2022, Good Sam has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Good Sam for season two? While the network has plenty of crime and procedural dramas, CBS doesn’t have any other medical dramas on the schedule. I think they’ll give this new series every chance to succeed and, despite mediocre ratings, I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Good Sam cancellation or renewal news.



Good Sam Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Good Sam‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Good Sam TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?