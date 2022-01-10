Undercover Boss: Season 12? Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Have you worked alongside a CEO in disguise? Has the Undercover Boss TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on CBS?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Undercover Boss follows members of major corporations’ upper management as they go undercover in their own companies, to get an idea of what it’s like to work as a lower-level employee. Subjects this season include executives from Rita’s Ice, Vitamin Shoppe, Fremont Street, and College HUNKS. Created by Stephen Lambert, the show is based on the UK program of the same name and Mark Keller serves as the narrator.



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of Undercover Boss averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.86 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s up by 36% in the demo and up by 46% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Undercover Boss stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 10, 2022, Undercover Boss has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Undercover Boss for season 12? This show doesn’t draw big ratings but it seems cheap to produce and it’s one of those shows that can be used to fill in gaps in the network schedule. Unless CBS finds another show that they can use that way, I think Undercover Boss has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Undercover Boss cancellation or renewal news.



