Undercover Boss: Season 10; CBS Workplace Reality Series Renewed

by Jessica Pena,

Undercover Boss TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Undercover Boss will be back! CBS just announced they’ve ordered a 10th season of the TV show for the 2020-21 season.

The Undercover Boss series follows members of major corporations’ upper management as they go undercover in their own companies, to get an idea of what it’s like to work as a lower-level employee.

The ninth season of Undercover Boss averages a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.12 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 32% in the demo and down by 27% in viewership. Even with the ratings drop, CBS has decided to give Undercover Boss another chance.

CBS has only aired four episodes in the ninth season, all in January 2020. It’s unclear if season nine of Undercover Boss is finished or if it will resume before the 2019-20 broadcast season is out. The network could be holding onto any leftover episodes and plans to include them in season 10. We’ll have to wait and see. Regardless, we know there are more episodes to come.

