Survivor: Seasons 41 & 42; CBS Reality Series Renewal Confirmed for 2020-21

Survivor is still surviving. CBS just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for the 2020-21 season.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the long-running Survivor competition series pits contestants against each other in a series of physical and mental challenges while they are trying to live on a remote island. The most recent season (40) unites the most memorable, heroic, and celebrated champions from the past two decades.

The current 40th season of Survivor averages a 1.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.62 million viewers. Compared to season 38 (Spring 2019), that’s down by just 1% in the demo and up by 6% in overall viewership. Survivor is still one of CBS‘ top-rated series and it will continue for a 41st and 42nd season.

Due to the ongoing pandemic shutdown, it’s unclear when the new seasons of Survivor will be filmed. As reported in March, season 41 had been set to begin on March 24th in Fiji. Season 42 was to begin shooting on May 24th.

