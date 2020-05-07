NCIS: New Orleans: Season Seven; CBS Procedural Series to Return for the 2020-21 Season

NCIS: New Orleans fans don’t have to worry. CBS just revealed they’ve ordered a seventh season of the TV show for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

A crime procedural, NCIS: New Orleans revolves around a local NCIS field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel. The cast includes Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and CCH Pounder.

The sixth season of NCIS: New Orleans averaged a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.33 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 17% and 13%, respectively. The season finale aired on April 19th.

