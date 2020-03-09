Is it “Easy” to watch the sixth season of the NCIS: New Orleans TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like NCIS: New Orleans is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the season six episodes of NCIS: New Orleans here.
A CBS military crime drama, NCIS: New Orleans stars Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and CCH Pounder. Set in The Big Easy, the series revolves around a local NCIS field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel. Special Agent Dwayne “King” Pride (Bakula) is a New Orleans native, is driven to do what’s right, and leads the office. Pride’s team, inside out out of the office, includes his longtime friend and colleague, Special Agent Christopher Lasalle (Black); tough and acerbic Special Agent Tammy Gregorio (Ferlito); Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund (Kerkovich); Jefferson Parish Coroner Doctor Loretta Wade (Pounder), Investigative Computer Specialist Patton Plame (Mitchell); and international counter-intelligence expert Special Agent Hannah Khoury (Zadegan).
What do you think? Which season six episodes of the NCIS: New Orleans TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should CBS cancel or renew NCIS: New Orleans for a seventh season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
Put it back on how could you take it off and put it back on Tuesday’s. Best show ever!
Great show. Keep it coming
Love NCIS! Keep it on. Need another strong man to to support Pride. No more women. Love Sebastian but need someone like Lasalle,
I love NCIS NOLA but they need a tough guy to help with the heavy stuff. Sebastian is a great lab guy but he’s to fluff for an agent
I really like nice New Orleans it seems to have more character to the show and I also love the characters especially pride
Keep the show going please
Please keep NCIS: New Orleans another great series hate to see it go.
Want to keep NCIS New Orleans on and in a good time space.
Have watched this show from the beginning and enjoyed it, but don’t watch any more. I like Hannah, but have never liked Gregorio. Was almost done when Shalita Grant left and Lucas Black leaving is the last straw. No mas.
Please keep NCIS: NEW ORLEANS. I have watched this show from the very beginning and looking forward to watching more and of course recording more.