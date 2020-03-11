Vulture Watch
Is Pride’s team still at the top of their game? Is the NCIS: New Orleans TV show cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of NCIS: New Orleans, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the CBS television network, NCIS: New Orleans stars Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and CCH Pounder. Set in The Big Easy, the series revolves around a local NCIS field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel. Special Agent Dwayne “King” Pride (Bakula) is a New Orleans native, is driven to do what’s right, and leads the office. Pride’s team, inside and out of the office, includes his longtime friend and colleague, Special Agent Christopher Lasalle (Black); tough and acerbic Special Agent Tammy Gregorio (Ferlito); Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund (Kerkovich); Jefferson Parish Coroner Doctor Loretta Wade (Pounder), Investigative Computer Specialist Patton Plame (Mitchell); and international counter-intelligence expert Special Agent Hannah Khoury (Zadegan).
Season Six Ratings
The sixth season of NCIS: New Orleans is averaging a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.38 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 16% and 12%, respectively. Find out how NCIS: New Orleans stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS: New Orleans for season seven? Though the numbers took a hit with the move to Sunday nights, I’m sure the series will still be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free NCIS: New Orleans cancellation or renewal alerts.
