NCIS: New Orleans: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Seven on CBS?

by Telly Vulture

NCIS: New Orleans TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 7?

Photo: Sam Lothridge/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the NCIS: New Orleans TV show on CBSIs Pride’s team still at the top of their game? Is the NCIS: New Orleans TV show cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of NCIS: New Orleans, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, NCIS: New Orleans stars Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and CCH Pounder. Set in The Big Easy, the series revolves around a local NCIS field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel. Special Agent Dwayne “King” Pride (Bakula) is a New Orleans native, is driven to do what’s right, and leads the office. Pride’s team, inside and out of the office, includes his longtime friend and colleague, Special Agent Christopher Lasalle (Black); tough and acerbic Special Agent Tammy Gregorio (Ferlito); Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund (Kerkovich); Jefferson Parish Coroner Doctor Loretta Wade (Pounder), Investigative Computer Specialist Patton Plame (Mitchell); and international counter-intelligence expert Special Agent Hannah Khoury (Zadegan).
 

Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of NCIS: New Orleans is averaging a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.38 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 16% and 12%, respectively. Find out how NCIS: New Orleans stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 11, 2020, NCIS: New Orleans has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS: New Orleans for season seven? Though the numbers took a hit with the move to Sunday nights, I’m sure the series will still be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free NCIS: New Orleans cancellation or renewal alerts.
 

What do you think? Do you like NCIS: New Orleans TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season?



Rick Roberts
Rick Roberts

Very Loyal Viewer! NCIS NOLA is fantastic! Please don’t cancel it!!

February 25, 2020 5:22 pm
Marilyn Thomas
Marilyn Thomas

My name is Marilyn Thomas please,please, please, bring NCIS back. That is the only show that is real. I can put my great great grand children in front of that TV show and they sit still and enjoy it. I love the show and am a old lady.

February 22, 2020 10:14 am
Marla Ray
Marla Ray

Please renew NCIS NEW ORLEANS. WE LOVE Scott Bakula and the team connectedness of actors. NCIS is favourite. I don’t care for NCIS LA. They don’t mesh as well as the other 2. Love Mark Harmon.

February 17, 2020 4:49 pm
Dawn
Dawn

Please don’t cancel ncis New Orleans it’s a great show as is ncis la anc ncis

February 16, 2020 4:31 pm
Gayle Dudek
Gayle Dudek

PLEASE, PLEASE PUT NCIS NEW ORLEANS BACK ON THE TV. TUESDAY WAS MY NIGHT OF TV. STARTINGWITH NCIS , THEN NCIS NEW ORLEANS, AND ENDONG WITH NCIS LA. I HATE THAT THEY MOVED LA TO SUNDAY.
ESPECIALLY DURING FOOTBALL SEASON. ” PUT IT BACK THE WAY IT WAS FROM THE BEGINNING!

February 11, 2020 8:10 pm
Sandy miller
Sandy miller

We miss NCI S New Orleans and hopenitvv BBC will be renewed in 2020

February 11, 2020 5:19 pm
Dick S Wheeler
Dick S Wheeler

This show is awesome
Great cast. Pride must be in charge of the team. He can’t be replace or buffered by a go between. Great series. Look forward for season 7.

February 11, 2020 1:28 pm
Tonyia Funk
Tonyia Funk

I love all THE NCIS shows. Hated when Chris got killed off. But please bring back NCIS: NEW ORLEANS! LOVE IT!

February 11, 2020 7:55 am
Yesenia Negron
Yesenia Negron

Bring show back I love ❤️ show

February 10, 2020 7:13 pm
Robin Thornton
Robin Thornton

I love all the NCIS shows please renew them all!!!

February 7, 2020 6:26 pm
Shayd
Shayd

The show surely should be renewed for season 7 for sure! Definitely a top television show!

February 2, 2020 1:28 am
Glenda
Glenda

NCIS New Orleans should not be cancelled. It is one of the best shows on television.

January 31, 2020 8:40 pm
Glenda
Glenda

It should definitely be renewed. One of the best shows on tv.

January 31, 2020 8:38 pm
JAMES
JAMES

IT SHOULD BE RENEWED AND ALWAYS STAY ON .IT IS MY NUMBER ONE SHOW TO WATCH. I LOVE THIS GREAT SHOW.

January 31, 2020 6:47 am
Karen Brewer
Karen Brewer

I ALSO AGREE WITH YOU JAMES 100%…PRIDE AND TEAM ALWAYS KEEP YOU ON THE EDGE OF YOUR SEAT AND COMING BACK FOR MORE PLEASE KEEP NCIS NEW ORLEANS ON AIR

January 31, 2020 11:43 pm
