Are Agents Hanna and Callan still on the case? Has the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on CBS?



Airing on the CBS television network, NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa, and Renée Felice Smith. The action drama centers on the NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner is a former Navy SEAL, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J). The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; tech operator Eric Beale (Foa); and intelligence analyst Nell Jones (Smith). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of NCIS: Los Angeles is averaging a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.30 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 18% and 11%, respectively. Find out how NCIS: Los Angeles stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, NCIS: Los Angeles has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS: Los Angeles for season 12? The ratings are still pretty good so, I believe the series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on NCIS: Los Angeles cancellation or renewal news.



