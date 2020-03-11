Menu

The Television Vulture is watching the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show on CBSAre Agents Hanna and Callan still on the case? Has the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of NCIS: Los Angeles, season 12. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

Airing on the CBS television network, NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa, and Renée Felice Smith. The action drama centers on the NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner is a former Navy SEAL, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J). The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; tech operator Eric Beale (Foa); and intelligence analyst Nell Jones (Smith). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.
 

Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of NCIS: Los Angeles is averaging a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.30 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 18% and 11%, respectively. Find out how NCIS: Los Angeles stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 11, 2020, NCIS: Los Angeles has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS: Los Angeles for season 12?  The ratings are still pretty good so, I believe the series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on NCIS: Los Angeles cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show will be renewed for a 12th season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?



Hardil Thomas
Hardil Thomas

Please renew this show!

March 10, 2020 12:40 pm
Alma Salsgiver Salsgiver
Alma Salsgiver Salsgiver

Do not cancel csi Las Angeles’s
I love that show. Stop canceling all the good shows. I’m tired of the shows being moved around. It’s one repeat after another

March 7, 2020 9:24 pm
T. Whittlinger
T. Whittlinger

I believe the reduced ratings are mainly due to the question of Hettie staying or going! She adds so much to the show.

March 5, 2020 7:16 pm
Linda N DuBose
Linda N DuBose

The absolute Best show and cast. I love and look forward to watching new show and re-runs over and over. Hetty is a cool character!

March 3, 2020 7:06 pm
Pugsley143
Pugsley143

Please renew NCIS LA! I love it, binge watch rerun episodes all the time and want to see more seasons!

March 2, 2020 12:42 am
Ivelina Plamena
Ivelina Plamena

Renew, please…

February 27, 2020 1:50 pm
Allie
Allie

Noooo please don’t cancel this show. My hubby and I love it. Have been watching it since it first premiered. Plenty more to do with this team!

February 17, 2020 5:43 pm
