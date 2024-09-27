Rock the Block: Season Six Renewal for HGTV Series, Veterans and Rookies to Face Off

Get ready for more of Rock the Block. HGTV has renewed the series for a sixth season, and there is a big twist planned for the season. Viewers will see veterans face off against rookies during the seven-episode season. Ty Pennington (above) is returning to host the series.

HGTV revealed the following about the series’ renewal in a statement:

“Former competitors and judges headed back to the block on the veteran teams will include star designer Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) with past Rock the Block champion and high-end designer Michel Smith Boyd (Luxe for Less) as well as home restoration dynamo Jonathan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer) and his New Kids on the Block bandmate and brother Jordan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp). Competing on the series for the first time, the rookie teams will feature married home reno pros Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (Down Home Fab) and house-flipping experts Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama (Renovation Aloha). Each team will have just six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to renovate identical modern properties that boast mountain views, more interior bonus spaces and the largest backyards in series’ history, transforming them with their signature vision and personalized design style.”

Betsy Ayala, Interim Head of Content, HGTV also spoke about the series. She said the following:

“Ratings juggernaut Rock the Block delivered HGTV’s top series three years in a row and appeals to millions of fans in our key demos. We incorporate a surprise element each season, and this season we’re taking the format to the next level by mixing returning block vets and some first-time contenders to amp up the competition and create some unexpected twists.”

The series will return in 2025. The premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HGTV series? Do you plan to watch season six when it arrives?