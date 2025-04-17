It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 Premiere Date and Teaser Released for FXX Comedy Series

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has its return date set. The FXX comedy series will return with season 17 in July. During the season, viewers will see the other half of the crossover with Abbott Elementary.

Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito star in the comedy series, which follows those who work at Paddy’s pub. FXX shared the following about the series’ return:

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history, will premiere its 17th season on Wednesday, July 9. The premiere will include the first two episodes beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FXX, with episodes streaming next day on Hulu. The new season is also coming to Disney+ internationally. The first promo for season 17 was also released today (link here and embed code below).

The fan-favorite, ever-inventive series marks the 20th anniversary of its series premiere this year. The new season will include The Gang’s take on meeting ABC’s Abbott Elementary in the conclusion to the highly-anticipated crossover.

In the latest season, “The Gang Embraces The Corporate Era:” The story of how greed and the New American Dream have consumed Paddy’s Pub.

Seventeen seasons on, Ronald “Mac” MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) return to shamelessly shed their “niche” label for grander aspirations.

They’ll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they’ll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they’ll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they’ll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets; and they’ll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience.

And sure, like any corporate goon, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings. They crave love.. respect… conditional freedom… constant adulation… histrionic amounts of attention… non-stop gratification… and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism.

In Season 17, they’ll chase down them all.

And the money. Obviously, the money. They don’t want to spend the rest of their lives working like dogs.

Season 17 is Executive Produced by creator Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Dave Chernin, John Chernin, Rob Rosell, David Hornsby, Nina Pedrad, and Victor Hsu. The series is produced by FX Productions.”