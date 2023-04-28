It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Premiere Date Announced for FXX Comedy Series

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is returning soon to FXX for its 16th season. Starring Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, the series follows five narcissistic and misfit friends who run a pub in South Philadelphia. The series has already been renewed through season 18.

FXX revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for season 16 on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, with a new episode each following week. Season 16 of Sunny will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The Gang(TM) is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here’s a headline for you: “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!” But there’s nothing sweet about them as Ronald “Mac” MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads. The record-extending 16th Season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is Executive Produced by creator Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Megan Ganz, Rob Rosell, David Hornsby, Scott Marder and Victor Hsu for FX Productions.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this FXX series? How much longer would you like to see Sunny run?