Johnson: Season Three Renewal and Premiere Date Set for Bounce TV Dramedy Series

Johnson is returning to Bounce TV this summer. The network announced the third season renewal of the dramedy series with the release of the premiere date. Episodes arrive starting August 5th.

Starring D.L. Hughley, LaRay, Jones, Philip Smithey, and Derrex Brady, the series follows four longtime friends from Atlanta who share the same last name. The second season saw the friends continue to face personal challenges while also confronting and finding humor in controversial social issues from the Black man’s perspective, ranging from love and marriage to business, politics, and religion.

Bounce TV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Bounce TV, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, announced today a jam-packed slate of new original programming, including the renewal of the hit series “Johnson” for a third season, the return of the new smash comedy “Act Your Age” and the premiere of a Juneteenth original documentary special celebrating a civil rights leader, “Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White.” “From the continued momentum of our latest hit in ‘Act Your Age,’ to the return of one of our staples with ‘Johnson’ and an extremely moving documentary telling the largely untold story of a cultural treasure Xernona Clayton, Bounce viewers have a lot to be excited about this summer,” said David Hudson, head of original programming at Scripps Networks. “We are looking forward to telling these incredible stories in the months to come.” Bounce announced the renewal of “Johnson” – the popular dramedy that focuses on four lifelong best friends, all of whom share the same last name – set to premiere Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT with two all-new episodes back-to-back. Shot on location in Atlanta, the series is a journey of love, self-discovery and brotherhood told from the Black male perspective but is inclusive of all men. The second season saw the series touch on hot-button topics including fatherhood, classism and the ever-evolving relationship dynamics between Black men and women. “Johnson” is produced in partnership with Eric C. Rhone and Cedric The Entertainer’s A Bird & A Bear Entertainment, Deji LaRay (the show’s creator) and Thomas Q. Jones’ Midnight Train Productions. The ensemble cast is led by Jones (“P. Valley,” “Luke Cage”), LaRay (“Bosch,” “Greenleaf”), Philip Smithey (“Murderville,” “The Rookie”) and Derrex Brady (“NCIS,” “First”) with D.L. Hughley. LaRay and Jones serve as showrunners and executive producers; Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer and Reesha L. Archibald serve as executive producers.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Johnson? Do you plan to watch season three this summer?