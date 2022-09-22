Finding Happy: Bounce TV Announces Premiere Date for New Dramedy Series

Finding Happy is arriving on Bounce TV this weekend. The new dramedy stars B. Simone, Kim Coles, Marketta Patrice, Angela Gibbs, Stevie Baggs, and Mike Merrill. The series follows the “unfulfilled life of Yaz (B. Simone), beginning with her unhappy thirty-sixth birthday.”

Bounce TV revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Bounce, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, will premiere its newest original series, “Finding Happy,” on Saturday, September 24 with the first two episodes airing back-to-back starting at 8 p.m. EDT. Centering around the Black female experience through the eyes of protagonist Yaz Carter, “Finding Happy” is a dramedy about the unfulfilled life of Yaz, beginning with her unhappy thirty-sixth birthday. The 10-episode debut season features Yaz’s loving-but-complicated family, her stagnant career in the evolving landscape of radio and a merry-go-round of unrequited love while dating in the love desert of Atlanta. “Finding Happy” reveals over time that true happiness can only be found within. B. Simone (MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out”) stars as Yaz along with Kim Coles (“Living Single”), Marketta Patrice (“Black Jesus”), Angela Gibbs (“Hacks”), Stevie Baggs (“Ruthless”) and Mike Merrill (“A La Carte”). Kendra Jo serves as the showrunner, writer and co-creator of “Finding Happy” along with Yasmine Coleman and Angela Wells. Eric C. Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer, Coleman, Wells, Jo, and Reesha L. Archibald are the show’s executive producers. “Finding Happy” comes from Eric C. Rhone and Cedric The Entertainer’s A Bird & A Bear Entertainment, which also produces the hit Bounce original series “Johnson.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Finding Happy on Bounce TV this weekend?