Johnson: Season Two; Bounce TV Dramedy Series Returns This Sunday

Johnson is returning soon to Bounce. Season two of the dramedy will return to the cable network later this month. Starring D.L. Hughley, LaRay, Jones, Philip Smithey, and Derrex Brady, the series follows four friends dealing with their lives while being Black. The series was renewed for a second season in October.

Bounce TV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Bounce, the popular broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, is heating things up this summer with the return of its hit original series “Johnson,” premiering with two new episodes back-to-back Sunday, July 10th 8/7c. Ahead of its season two premiere, Bounce will air a binge-viewing marathon of the first season of the popular dramedy Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m. ET. The Johnson men are back together… well, almost. A couple of months have passed since the fellas had the fallout at the art gallery. This season you will see more dating adventures of four best friends and the challenges they face while confronting and finding humor in the most current controversial social issues from the Black man’s perspective, ranging from love and marriage to business, politics, and religion. The ensemble cast is led by Deji LaRay (“Bosch”, “Greenleaf”), Thomas G. Jones (“P. Valley”, “Luke Cage”), Philip Smithey (“Switched at Birth”, “The Rookie”), and Derrex Brady (“NCIS”, “First”) with D.L. Hughley. Terri J. Vaughn (“The Steve Harvey Show”, “All of Us”) joins the show for season two. The series is produced in partnership with Cedric the Entertainer and Eric C. Rhone’s A Bird & A Bear Entertainment, LaRay, and Jones’ Midnight Train Productions. LaRay and Jones serve as showrunners and executive producers, with Rhone, Cedric the Entertainer, and Reesha L. Archibald serving as executive producers.”

